Steve and Mary Shofner and family, of Lonedell, were among the families honored Aug. 14 during the 66th annual Missouri Farm Family Day at the Missouri State Fair.
The Shofner family was selected as the Franklin County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Franklin County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes two adult children, Craig Shofner and Stephanie Shofner Murphy. Craig works part-time on the family farm. Craig’s son Jase helps on the farm as time allows.
Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA. The Shofner family operates a 1,000-acre farm where they raise cattle, row crops and hay. The farm was established by Steve’s dad, Alvin Shofner, in 1951, shortly after he returned from serving in World War II as a paratrooper. It was a dairy farm for the first 50 years.
The annual event is sponsored by five partner agencies: the Missouri Farm Bureau; the Missouri Department of Agriculture; the Missouri State Fair Commissioners; the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and MU Extension.
