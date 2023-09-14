Franklin County Farm Family
Buy Now

The Shofner family, of Lonedell, was recognized as the Franklin County Missouri Farm Family Aug. 14 during the 66th annual Missouri Farm Family Day at the Missouri State Fair.

 Contributed Photo/Michael Hicks

Steve and Mary Shofner and family, of Lonedell, were among the families honored Aug. 14 during the 66th annual Missouri Farm Family Day at the Missouri State Fair.

The Shofner family was selected as the Franklin County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Franklin County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes two adult children, Craig Shofner and Stephanie Shofner Murphy. Craig works part-time on the family farm. Craig’s son Jase helps on the farm as time allows.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.