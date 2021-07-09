It has been less than four months since the Shoe Factory Lofts, in the former International Shoe Factory building in Washington, opened, and property developer Ed Schmelz said already all 46 apartments in the first phase are occupied.
“I thought it would take longer, honestly,” Schmelz said. Those who moved into the Shoe Factory Lofts represent a variety of ages and demographics, but Schmelz said the property is living up to his hope as being primarily filled with young professionals who are beginning their careers.
“Washington was really lacking something like this,” Schmelz said. He said part of the excitement for the tenants, and for him as a developer, is the uniqueness of the property.
“You just can’t buy 3 acres in downtown Washington — or anywhere for that matter — and create that look,” Schmelz said.
With the east wing of his $8.5 million development now occupied, Schmelz is turning his attention to the two-story west wing, where renovations are underway to create 39 apartments.
“The original goal was to have them completed in September,” Schmelz said. He said they will likely be close to that, but move-in dates for these new apartments may be delayed if there continues to be material delays.
The Phase Two apartments will largely mirror the apartments in Phase One, with similar square footage in each of the one- and two-bedroom apartments, exposed brick and ductwork, 11-foot ceilings and appliances.
The apartments will range in price from $800 for a one-bedroom apartment and around $1,000 for a two-bedroom apartment.
He said work also continues on the green space on the southwest corner of the property, which Schmelz envisions as a dog park area.
“We have our gazebo built,” Schmelz said. “We are waiting for a couple of barbecue grills to arrive and a couple of last things.”