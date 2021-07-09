Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.