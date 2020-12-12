Shoe Factory Gets Polish And Buff As Move-in Day Nears For Tenants

Shoe Factory Lofts, located in the former International Shoe Factory building in Washington, is expected to be open for tenants beginning Feb. 1, 2021.
“We’re a little behind our original schedule,” said Ed Schmelz, owner and developer of the building located at 700 W. Second St.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic made it hard to get materials, and some unexpected surprises in the renovation process were part of the delay, Schmelz said.
Construction for phase one of the project is ongoing.
Phase one includes renovation of the 2,500-square-foot lobby area, the basement, which will include amenities such as a coin laundry facility and a game room, the three stories of the east wing and creating parking behind the building.
“We’ve got a pretty good waiting list going, so I think it’ll fill pretty fast,” Schmelz said.
Phase two is expected to begin after tenants move in and will include renovations of the west wing, according to Schmelz.
As of Wednesday, Dec. 9, units on the second and third floors were being drywalled, with plans to drywall the first floor during the week of Dec. 14. The third-floor was being painted.
The International Shoe Factory ceased operations in the late 1950s and early 1960s, according to previous reporting by The Missourian. At one time, the company employed more than 1,000 laborers at its Washington factory.
A total of 85 units are planned, city officials said in February. Of those, 50 would be two-bedroom units and 35 would be one-bedroom units. The units would range in size from 610 square feet to 1,012 square feet.
Early rent projections are a one-bedroom unit would rent for $765 per month; a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit, $975 per month; a two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, $925 per month. These projections include sewer, water and trash.