There was no pomp or circumstance to the conclusion of this year’s Franklin County Area United Way campaign, but that doesn’t mean the smiles coming from the United Way board members were any less wide or bright.
“We have 1,090,000 reasons to celebrate,” said Phillip Kleekamp, the co-chairman of this year’s campaign, on Friday.
Kleekamp’s comments came shortly before the local United Way announced that the annual campaign — which had been marked by economic upheaval and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic — had raised more than $1,090,000.
“Despite all the uncertainty surrounding this campaign, the community really came through in a big way,” said Kleekamp, who added the campaign “exceeded my wildest expectations.”
In recent weeks, officials had warned that the campaign was “down significantly” compared to more recent campaigns. Last year’s campaign raised $1,228,000. The 2018 campaign netted $1,287,000, while the 2017 campaign brought in $1,229,878.
Officials said this year they were tempering their expectations and would be pleased no matter the amount raised.
“Every time I thought, ‘Oh gosh, what are we going to do,’ when we would get a donation that was a little less than the year before, we would get another donation or another pledge card that was higher than previously, or was from somebody who was giving for the first time,” said Kim Strubberg, executive director for the United Way.
“Eventually, all of those donations became this huge number that none of us saw coming,” she said.
Funds from the annual campaign will be distributed to 53 partner organizations. Among those organizations receiving funds from the campaign are ABiLITY, Agape Help House of Pacific, the American Red Cross, Boy Scouts of America, Buddies Not Bullies, Four Rivers Family YMCA, Loving Hearts Outreach, Grace’s Place, Franklin County CASA, Meals-on-Wheels, the St. Clair Senior Center, the Washington Public Library and Turning Point Advocacy Services.
Kleekamp said he imagines that leaders from these organizations, who rely on the United Way for a significant portion of their annual budget, will have a similar reaction to his when they hear the news.
“If it is anything like mine, it will be shock and awe,” Kleekamp said. “We are just so grateful to everyone. (The word) ‘gratitude’ can’t even begin to explain how we are feeling right now. We are a tiny part of this community, and we are just unbelievably grateful for the support from so many people.”
Officials are once again anticipating that at least 89 cents from every $1 donated to the United Way will be distributed to the partner agencies.
“We want people to understand that the money is staying here locally to help those in need,” Kleekamp said. “It is a pride point for us; we feel a great responsibility to ensure that we are utilizing the funds in the most efficient way possible.”
Strubberg said planning for a virtual Victory Celebration — where the United Way pauses to honor some of its largest donors and celebrate the completion of a successful campaign — is still underway and that an announcement with more information will be made in the coming weeks.
In the meantime, Strubberg said she hopes large and small donors know just how much their support means to the organization.
“It took everyone’s support to make this happen,” she said. “It took those who gave $5 a pay period or signed up to give $1 per pay period. It took those in our leadership giving. Every single person should be proud of the lives they are going to help touch here in Franklin County. Thank you.”