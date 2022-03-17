Shirley Dolan, the St. Francis Borgia parishioner who rose to prominence as the mother of America’s high-profile Cardinal Timothy Dolan, died March 12. She was 93.
Her son, who serves as the archbishop of New York and was considered a potential frontrunner for the papacy in 2013, hinted at his feelings toward his mother’s death in a homily he gave Sunday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.
He spoke about the last time he visited a fellow priest, who is now deceased, in the hospital.
“I asked him when he thought he could go home,” Dolan said. “Deep down I think both of us knew that he wasn’t, and he looked at me and he said ‘Oh, I’m ready to go home now, but I don’t mean my temporary residence here on Earth. I mean my true and eternal home.’”
“We have our citizenship in heaven,” he read from the Bible. “And from there we await our savior the Lord Jesus Christ. He will change our lowly body to conform with his glorified body.”
Dolan later tweeted a video of the homily, adding “I’m at peace because I’m confident my dear mom is at peace. She knew we have our true citizenship in heaven.”
Those who knew Shirley Dolan, a lifelong Catholic who had called Washington home since the 1970s following the death of her husband, talked Monday about her devout faith and her kindness.
A close friend of the late Dolan, Doris Hillermann said she was a “sweet, sweet lady.”
Hillermann and Dolan often drove to Mass together, and she said Dolan was always so friendly to others.
Father Mike Boehm, pastor at St. Francis Borgia, described her as “very devoted to her faith.”
“She was just a wonderful, wonderful lady,” Boehm said. “Full of energy. Very, very proud of her faith, proud of her kids.”
In 2013, Cardinal Dolan, who was born in Ballwin and is Dolan’s eldest child, was rumored to be considered for the papacy following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. The conclave of church leaders ultimately selected Pope Francis, the former Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio of Argentina to lead the Catholic church.
“I felt like I went through the wringer,” she told The Missourian at the time, saying she had fielded interview requests from 20 different press organizations, including The New York Times.
“I was on pins and needles the whole time. The thought that I could have been the mother of the Pope was overwhelming. I think it would be for any mother. The whole thing was unbelievable.”
The matriarch of a self-described “tight-knit family,” Dolan went with Cardinal Dolan to meet Pope Benedict XVI in 2012. A photograph of that meeting is a treasured keepsake, Cardinal Dolan told a New York television CBS affiliate.
The Cardinal last visited his mother the weekend of Feb. 19, the 10-year anniversary of the Consistory in Rome that made him a Cardinal.
He will celebrate a memorial Mass in his mother’s honor at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York on Saturday, March 19.
When he visits the local area, Cardinal Dolan often ministers to the sick and visits with people he knows in area nursing homes.
“That’s who he is. His ministry comes with him. I’m proud of him. I’m proud of all my children,” Dolan said in 2013. Also surviving are her children, Deborah, Robert, Lisa and Patrick; sister, Lois; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“Your own prayers — of gratitude for her life, that her trust in life eternal is now satisfied, and for consolation among her family, would be appreciated,” Cardinal Dolan wrote in an email.
A funeral Mass will be held in her honor at Immaculate Conception Church in Maplewood, the parish of her baptism, schooling, First Communion, Confirmation and wedding, on March 16 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9 to 10:45 a.m.