After running his Shingle Tech business out of his pickup truck for nearly nine years, owner Nic Nappier is opening a storefront at 516 W. Fifth St. in Washington.
Nappier said a brick-and-mortar location has been part of his plan since he founded the business in 2013. Since then, Nappier’s revenue has expanded tenfold.
“I’m excited because we’ve got plans to keep growing,” Nappier said. “This is the first next big step.”
Nappier said he has looked for a few years for an office, but the spaces he saw were too big for his needs and out of budget. He said the Fifth Street location will include a product showroom, allowing him to field more calls and repair roofs more quickly.
It’s a large improvement from working out of a pickup truck for more than eight years.
“I would get the extended cab, and the backseat would just come out,” Nappier said. ”I’d put the samples in there, have a little shelf to hold the printer and then letterhead, paper, staplers, whatever. It was like a mobile office.”
Now he is looking to add more employees to the payroll, including laborers. He currently employs eight people, who mostly work on Shingle Tech’s roofing crews. In the next couple years, Nappier said he also plans to add a salesperson.
As business continues to expand, Nappier said he would like to add a third and fourth crew, which would dramatically increase on the 120 to 150 shingle roofs the company does in a year. Shingle Tech also finishes 24 to 36 metal roofs in a year. He declined to disclose the company’s revenue.
Based on an October report from Allied Market Research, Nappier’s goals are attainable. The report projected the global roofing market to grow from a valuation of $102.4 billion in 2020 to $156 billion by 2030. “Advancement in the construction industry, rapid urbanization and innovations in technology are the key factors that drive the growth of the roofing market,” according to the report.
Nappier said his five-year plan calls for continuing to build the business with a focus on affordable residential work.
“I have a saying where I try not to get rich off of one job,” Nappier said. “I don’t want to raise my price point. I want more production, where we can do more roofs per year.”
The storefront, he said, lends more credibility to his business. “The thing I want people to really see is that we have a storefront; we’re not fly-by-night,” he said. “We’d like people to have that comfort level of knowing that we’re going to be here in the future.”