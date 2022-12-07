The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help with an investigation of a shooting that occurred in St. Clair Tuesday afternoon.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said the county received a 911 call reporting gun shots in the vicinity of the 1000 block of Gravois Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. When deputies arrived on the scene witnesses said they heard several shots coming from what appeared to be a passing vehicle on Highway 30.
Pelton said deputies located two vehicles on the parking lot of Dollar General store that were occupied that had been struck by bullets. The Dollar General building was also struck. No one was injured in the incident according to Pelton.
Pelton said his department is actively working the case and is being assisted by the St. Clair Police Department. He asked anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to contact Franklin County Sheriff Detective Hill at 636-583-2560 ext. 1282. Pelton said callers may remain anonymous.