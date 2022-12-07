Police Light Crime Graphic

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help with an investigation of a shooting that occurred in St. Clair Tuesday afternoon.

Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said the county received a 911 call reporting gun shots in the vicinity of the 1000 block of Gravois Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. When deputies arrived on the scene witnesses said they heard several shots coming from what appeared to be a passing vehicle on Highway 30.