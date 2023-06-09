Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton is warning this week of a scam that has been targeting area residents.
“We’ve received five calls this week of our citizens, and even people outside of Franklin County, receiving calls from people identifying themselves as a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy stating they’re missing jury duty, and there’s a fine, and if they don’t pay the fine by credit card on the phone, that they’ll be arrested,” Pelton said in a video posted to social media on Thursday.
“I wanted to assure our citizens that is not how this works. The sheriff’s office will never call you and ask for money over the phone, and we don’t do business that way. So we wanted to remind our citizens, if you receive a call, please contact us, let us know that,” he added.
If you receive a call from someone saying they’re a deputy and you’re not sure if it’s a scam or not, you can check the number by looking it up online. The sheriff’s office’s business number is 636-583-2560.
“Just a general reminder, there’s a lot of people out there with time on their hands that take advantage of good, tax-paying citizens, and we wanted to warn the community what’s going on,” Pelton said.