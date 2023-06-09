Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton is warning this week of a scam that has been targeting area residents.

“We’ve received five calls this week of our citizens, and even people outside of Franklin County, receiving calls from people identifying themselves as a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy stating they’re missing jury duty, and there’s a fine, and if they don’t pay the fine by credit card on the phone, that they’ll be arrested,” Pelton said in a video posted to social media on Thursday.