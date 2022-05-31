The Franklin County Narcotics Unit has arrested a man and seized approximately 200 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, equaling about $525,000 in “street value,” according to a press release from the sheriff’s department.
The suspect, Erik M. Hunter, 29, of St. Charles was arrested while transporting drugs and taken to the Franklin County Jail with a $25,000 bond, according to the press release. The press release does not specify where exactly within the county he was arrested.
Hunter has been charged with deliver of a controlled substance, a Class C felony, which carries up to ten years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
Police then got warrants and searched different locations, all within St. Charles County, and found “a fully operational psilocybin grow lab inside the suspects residence” and approximately 200 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms in a “storage unit registered to the suspect,” according to the release.
The psilocybin lab was reportedly located inside a large fully-occupied apartment complex, the department said in the release. This is an issue because it exposes individuals to potentially high concentrations of fungal spores, it said, and inhalation of fungal spores can cause a wide range of respiratory issues and be fatal to individuals with pre-existing pulmonary conditions.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and the department’s narcotics unit worked with the St. Charles County Drug Task Force on this case.
The Franklin County Narcotics Unit has noted a recent trend involving psychedelic drugs, according to a press release.
The seizure of psychedelics such as DMT, Psilocybin Mushrooms, LSD, and MDMA has dramatically increased over the last 18 to 24 months. The narcotics unit has dismantled a fully operational DMT lab and a large scale psilocybin cultivation lab in recent months.
Hunter is scheduled for a hearing at 9 a.m. June 16 at the Franklin County Courthouse in Union, according to online court records.