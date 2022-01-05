The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will see higher deductibles on its liability insurance in 2022.
County commissioners gave preliminary approval to purchase insurance from QBE Insurance Group for an annual premium of $118,379, with a $25,000 deductible, at a Dec. 23 workshop meeting. They chose that over another QBE quote, which charged a lower premium of $109,455 but had a $50,000 deductible.
Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, the county’s former law enforcement liability insurance provider, no longer offers law enforcement liability, said Ted Schroeder with Schroeder Insurance, of Union, the county’s insurance broker.
“Basically, their re-insurance company pulled the plug on their law enforcement special liability,” Schroeder said. “Insurance companies buy insurance.”
Insurance for law enforcement agencies is in a “state of volatility,” Schroeder said.
Intact’s premium was higher than QBE’s, but it only charged a $15,000 deductible, Schroeder said.
Other agencies like Missouri Rural Services, of Jefferson City, are raising rates, as well, Schroeder said.
The county also had the option to purchase through Travelers Insurance, but that would have been a longer process with law enforcement reviews, Schroeder said.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said going with Travelers had too many unknowns for 2022, but they could review options for 2023.
Final approval of the insurance purchase will require a commission order.
The county will pay for incidents, like jail deaths in 2021, on the $15,000 deductible policy, Schroeder said.
According to previous Missourian reporting, two female inmates, ages 37 and 31, were found dead in their cells over the summer.
The Intact policy will retroactively cover claims for incidents that happened before 2022 but weren’t filed until later , Schroeder said.
Law enforcement agencies across the country, including Michigan and Delaware, are dealing with increased insurance costs.
For example, in Tupelo, Mississippi, Lee County saw its law enforcement liability premiums increase to about $177,000 in 2022 from about $134,000 in 2021, while deductibles also increased to $50,000 from $25,000, according to the Daily Journal. That county has two pending lawsuits filed against it by “well-known plaintiff’s attorneys.”