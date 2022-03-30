The investigation into the shooting death of Jarrett Obenauer, a 29-year-old St. Clair man who was found dead in a parked vehicle near Robertsville, is now being led by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
The case had been led by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, but they stepped away from the case on Sunday.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said the move is “pretty standard” for the major case squad to take a look at a case for several days and then turn it over to local investigators.
Pelton said his department can ask for them to take another look at the case at a later date.
“Right now, we have numerous detectives and investigators within our department on the case, following up on leads,” Pelton said. He said there have been several tips reported to the CrimeStoppers tipline and to the sheriff’s department after officials announced on Friday that CrimeStoppers was offering a $5,000 cash reward for information relating to Obenauer’s death. Obenauer was found dead on Wednesday, March 23, in the 3900 block of Circle Drive.
“It is our hope that the CrimeStoppers reward will help bring more attention to the case,” said Val Joyner, public information officer for the major case squad. Joyner said on Friday that Obenauer, who died from an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, was “authorized to use the vehicle he was found in.” She did not say if the vehicle was registered or owned by Obenauer.
She also declined to say how Obenauer’s body was found within the vehicle or to release details about how many times or where Obenauer was shot.
Pelton said the CrimeStoppers tipline, 1-866-371-TIPS (8477), will remain open as the investigation moves forward. Individuals with information can also call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 636-583-2560.
“This investigation is still open and ongoing,” Pelton said. The department is awaiting the results of an autopsy performed on Obenauer’s remains.