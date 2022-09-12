A man found dead after a fire Tuesday in a home near St. Clair died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The body of Shawn A. Fry, 43, who lived in the home in the 700 block of White Road, was found after the fire was extinguished, Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said.
“There was exterior video on the premises that shows him going in,” Pelton said.
No one was seen leaving the house after Fry entered and before the fire, Pelton said.
It took until Friday morning to notify family because dental records had to be used by a medical examiner to identify Fry.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Pelton said. Fry was the only person in the home at the time of the fire.
The fire broke out sometime before 8 a.m. in the residential area, southeast of St. Clair. When deputies arrived on the scene, Pelton said they found firefighters actively working to control the blaze.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency in the investigation, while the state Division of Fire Safety is assisting, said Mike O’Connell, communications director for the Missouri Department of Public Safety.