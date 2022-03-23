The body of an unidentified man was discovered Wednesday morning in Robertsville, several hundred yards away from the entrance to the Robertsville State Park.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said dispatchers received a call from a resident who lives in the 3900 block of Circle Drive. The caller said a vehicle was parked in the roadway.
Deputies on the scene found a white male, who appeared to be deceased inside the vehicle. The man pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials have not released any further description of the man, the manner of death or the make and model of the vehicle.
Pelton said the Major Case Squad has been activated and will be bringing in additional resources to track down leads regarding this investigation.
"Residents will notice an increased presence in the area as this investigation continues," Pelton said.