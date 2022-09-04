The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a Villa Ridge man, who was found dead on Friday of an apparent gunshot wound.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton reported Sunday afternoon that on Friday, Sept. 2, his department had been dispatched to the 5800 block of Dry Branch Road in St. Clair after a property owner had discovered a man's body. The deceased man, who was later identified as Hugh T. Campbell, 53, had been working to clear timber from the property.
An autopsy has been performed by the St. Louis County Medical Examiner's office, but investigators are not releasing a time of death or whether or not a gun was recovered at the scene.
"This remains an active investigation and Franklin County investigators are actively working this case," Pelton said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Department at 636-583-2560. Callers can remain anonymous.
Pelton said it is unclear when additional information may be released.