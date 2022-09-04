Police Car Lights

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a Villa Ridge man, who was found dead on Friday of an apparent gunshot wound. 

Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton reported Sunday afternoon that on Friday, Sept. 2, his department had been dispatched to the 5800 block of Dry Branch Road in St. Clair after a property owner had discovered a man's body. The deceased man, who was later identified as Hugh T. Campbell, 53, had been working to clear timber from the property. 