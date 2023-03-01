Crime Scene Tape
Contributed Photo.

The investigation into a confirmed pipe bomb found in a Franklin County home is ongoing, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton. 

The investigation began on Feb. 27 when dispatchers received a call from a property owner in Sullivan, who claimed to have found a "possible homemade explosive device" in a recently purchased home. When deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with the caller who explained that they found the device while cleaning the home. 