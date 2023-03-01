The investigation into a confirmed pipe bomb found in a Franklin County home is ongoing, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton.
The investigation began on Feb. 27 when dispatchers received a call from a property owner in Sullivan, who claimed to have found a "possible homemade explosive device" in a recently purchased home. When deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with the caller who explained that they found the device while cleaning the home.
Upon locating the device in the home, the caller then removed the device, walked down the road, and placed it near a light standard pole on the south side parking lot of a nearby convenience store. It is at this time that the man called authorities.
Pelton said deputies also believed it to be a pipe bomb after being given a chance to view the device.
"A safety perimeter was established and detectives with the St. Louis County Regional Bomb and Arson Unit then responded to the scene," Pelton said in a press release on the investigation. The bomb squad detectives then confirmed that it was a homemade bomb.
"The device was secured utilizing specialized tools to minimize danger to law enforcement and public," Pelton said. The device was transported by Bomb and Arson Detectives for proper destruction.
Pelton told The Missourian that investigators do not not believe this to be terrorism-related.
Anyone with information about this case are encouraged to reach out to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, 636-583-2567.