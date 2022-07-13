A Lee’s Summit man was allegedly caught with three pounds of methamphetamine in Franklin County near Interstate 44 last week.
Antonio D. Braxton, 48, has been charged with drug trafficking, a Class B felony that carries up to 15 years in prison; possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony that carries up to 7 years in prison and $10,000 in fines; resisting stop by fleeing and creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to another person, a Class E felony that carries up four years in prison and $10,000 in fines; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding its siren and lights, a class A misdemeanor that carries up to a year in jail and $2,000 in fines; speeding, a Class C misdemeanor that carries up to 15 days in jail and $750 in fines.
The bust allegedly took place July 2 on I-44 after a sheriff’s deputy reportedly saw Braxton make an aggressive lane change, driving 77 miles per hour within a 70-mile-per-hour speed limit near Union, according to a probable cause statement filed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. The deputy said he “suspect(ed) he (Braxton) was hiding something” because he got out his vehicle registration very quickly and seemed “very nervous,” so the deputy called for backup, according to the statement. Braxton reportedly explained he was nervous because he is Black and afraid of being profiled.
Braxton allegedly heard the deputy call for backup and fled eastbound on I-44, according to the statement. The deputy reportedly chased him along the interstate and then onto city streets through Pacific and into St. Louis County, at times reaching speeds up to 102 miles per hour. The deputy reportedly lost him near the state prison in Pacific.
Officers with the Eurkea Police Department assisting with the call reportedly found Braxton on I-44 near Antire Road and detained him, according to the statement.
When the deputy arrived at the scene, he allegedly found approximately 3 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, according to a press release from the sheriff’s department.
Braxton was on parole for a previous conviction of robbery and armed criminal action, according to the press release.