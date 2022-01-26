A St. Clair man has been charged with child abuse and assault after a three-year-old child left in his care was hospitalized following a head injury.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said dispatchers received a call at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, that a child had been found unconscious in the 500 block of Paradise Mobile Home Park, which is on the outskirts of St. Clair.
Once emergency personnel arrived on the scene, the child was still unconscious.
The child was later taken from the scene by helicopter to a hospital, but officials have not released the name of the hospital. The child is now in stable condition, Pelton said.
As deputies began their investigation, they learned that the child — who is not being identified by law enforcement — had been in the custody of the mother's ex-boyfriend, Anthony J. Junge, 30, of St. Clair.
Pelton said deputies interviewed Junge at the scene and then placed him under arrest on suspicion of child endangerment. Junge was taken to the Franklin County Jail. Once at the jail, Pelton said that Junge admitted to getting frustrated with the child and causing the injuries by hitting and shaking the child.
Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker has charged Junge with one count of first-degree assault, a Class A felony and one count of child abuse and neglect, a Class B felony.
A court date in this case has not been set.
This story has been updated to include information about the child's medical condition as of Wednesday morning.