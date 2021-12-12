Pit bulls, other dog euthanized following attack
The two pit bulls and a mixed-breed dog that mauled a St. Clair woman to death on Monday were euthanized by a local veterinarian earlier this week, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton.
Leann Gratzer, 61, was killed Monday near St. Clair outside her daughter’s home. The dogs were in a yard that had an underground invisible electric fence.
“She had been to the house, interacting with the dogs countless times,” Pelton said. “It is just a tragedy, an absolute tragedy.”
The dogs were euthanized Tuesday with the consent of their owners, Pelton said. They all tested negative for rabies.
“We’ve had nothing but cooperation from the dogs’ owners,” Pelton said.
Pelton said dispatchers received a call shortly after 5 p.m. Monday about a woman’s body being found in the 2400 block of Highway TT near St. Clair. Deputies arrived on scene and found Gratzer’s body.
Even though no one witnessed the attack, Pelton said Friday that he was “100 percent certain” that the dogs were responsible for Gratzer’s death. Gratzer, who lived next door to her daughter, was mauled as she approached her daughter’s house. “We don’t have an answer for why the dogs attacked,” Pelton said.
The investigation into her death remains open, he said.
Gratzer’s funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Russell Colonial Funeral Home, 530 E. Springfield Ave. in St. Clair. Visitation will be held prior to the start of the funeral. A private burial also is being planned for a later date.
Survivors include her husband, three children and seven grandchildren. Her online obituary says memorial contributions may be made to the burn unit at Shriners Hospital for Children.