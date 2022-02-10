Two people — a husband and wife — were airlifted to St. Louis area hospitals Wednesday after being shot near Gerald, according to officials.
According to Franklin County Sheriff Department Major TJ Wild, dispatchers received a call around 4:15 p.m. on February 9 from an unidentified woman, who said she had been shot twice and that her husband, who shot her, had since turned the gun on himself.
Once the emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they evaluated the injuries of both the woman and the man were serious enough that the decision was made to airlift them to St. Louis area hospital.
“The female victim is expected to make a full recovery,” Wild said in a press release. Information about the male suspect was not released by the sheriff’s department.
As investigators continue to look into the events that led up to the shooting and its immediate aftermath, they have learned that the female caller is married to the man she said shot her. A motive for the shooting has not been released.
“Investigators have not learned any information indicating more victims or suspects, but evidence is ongoing,” said Wild, who added that additional information about this case will be released as the investigation continues.