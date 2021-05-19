The body of a missing Franklin County man has been recovered, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton.
Shelbert Gant, 63, of Robertsville, had been missing since April 16. Pelton said a body matching Gant's description was found by a property owner on May 5 near Highway N and Finney Road.
The sheriff's department received confirmation from the St. Louis County Medical Examiner's office that they had positively identified the remains as belonging to Gant.
"He was found about a mile to a mile and a half through the woods from his house," Pelton said. Next of kin has been notified, according to a press release from the sheriff's department.
"It appears that he had walked away from his residence, and at this time, no foul play is suspected in his death," Pelton said. The case will remain active until the medical examiner is able to provide cause of death and files additional reports with the sheriff's department.
Pelton said it could take several weeks for the cause of death to be released to the department.
Gant, who lived in the 1800 block of Drake Lane in rural Franklin County, was last seen on the morning of Wednesday, April 14. When family members came to visit him later that afternoon, they discovered that his home was unlocked. They also found several personal items were left on the kitchen table, including his vehicle's keys. Also left in the home were his medication, phone and wallet.
Family members did not report anything to be missing from the home or anything suspicious at the scene.