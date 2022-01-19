Todd Shepard, 48, of Labadie, was sentenced to seven years in state prison for statutory rape during court proceedings last week.
Shepard was found guilty of statutory rape in November during a jury trial where three women testified and the jury heard evidence that Shepard, then 43, gave a 15-year-old girl methamphetamine and raped her.
Tuesday, before he was sentenced, Shepard’s attorney Daniel Briegel asked for a new trial because he alleged that things from Shepard’s history that were unrelated to the current case were unfairly brought before the jury. Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann, who presided over both the jury trial and the sentencing hearing Tuesday, denied Briegel’s request.
During the hearing, the victim of this crime provided a victim impact statement where she described the toll that Shepard’s crimes took on her.
“Five years ago, I lost who I was,” she said. The Missourian does not name accusers or alleged victims in court proceedings related to sex crimes and domestic abuse unless given permission by those individuals.
The victim said the trauma of the event caused her to develop anxiety and anger management issues and damaged her personal and romantic relationships.
“It makes me feel like an awful person, but in reality, it’s just the trauma,” she said.
She said she had to undergo surgery on her mouth because of the drugs Shepard gave her and that her teeth and mouth are still damaged.
Franklin County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Houston, who handled the case, urged the Hellmann to give Shepard the maximum sentence allowed under state law of seven years.
“This is a man who has continually expressed sexual interest in young teenage girls,” Houston said. “Shepard does not seem to take responsibility for his actions and refuses to see the severity of his crimes.”
He told the court that he doubted Shepard would even apologize for the crime.
In his comments in open court, Shepard, who was brought to the court from the county jail, maintained his innocence.
“I don’t understand this,” he said. “I’m not a perfect person, and I can’t be a perfect person, but I’m not guilty. ... I’m not remorseful for crimes I did not commit.”
He said he only briefly knew the victim and that he has never expressed interest in young girls before.
“There was overwhelming evidence to support the jury’s verdict,” Hellmann said, adding the jury spent only 45 minutes deliberating before it unanimously determined Shepard was guilty.
Hellmann gave Shepard the maximum sentence of seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections and ordered him to pay court fees.
“Although there is much I’d like to say to you, even someone like you has the right to respect in this court,” Hellmann said. “But I would encourage you to reflect on the testimony you heard here today.”
Editor's Note: A photo of Todd Shepard was not immediately available, according to officials with the Missouri Department of Corrections. There is also no photo of Shepard in the database of inmates on the corrections department's website.