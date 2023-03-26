Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers rally

More than 200 people participated in the Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers' Day of Choice rally in Jefferson City. The rally was focused on highlighting the importance of sheltered workshops and their role in providing employment opportunities for people with disabilities. In this photo, attendees are pictured on the steps inside the state capitol. 

 Contributed Photo.

Around 200 employees and supporters from sheltered workshops across Missouri traveled to Jefferson City Tuesday, March 21, with a message: they want to continue to have a choice to work at the facilities.

Among the workshops represented was Empac Group, which has locations in Washington and Sullivan. The agency employs 160 people with disabilities, in addition to over 40 other staff members.

Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers, Brad Banderman

Rep. Brad Banderman, R-St. Clair, is pictured with a constituent during the Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers' Day of Choice rally held recently in Jefferson City.