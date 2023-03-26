More than 200 people participated in the Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers' Day of Choice rally in Jefferson City. The rally was focused on highlighting the importance of sheltered workshops and their role in providing employment opportunities for people with disabilities. In this photo, attendees are pictured on the steps inside the state capitol.
Around 200 employees and supporters from sheltered workshops across Missouri traveled to Jefferson City Tuesday, March 21, with a message: they want to continue to have a choice to work at the facilities.
Among the workshops represented was Empac Group, which has locations in Washington and Sullivan. The agency employs 160 people with disabilities, in addition to over 40 other staff members.
“You meet a lot of freshmen legislators,” Empac CEO Tim Poepsel said. “You get to explain to them what the job means and what it entails.”
Sheltered workshop stakeholders made the journey to Jefferson City yearly before the COVID-19 pandemic, Poepsel said. After not going for a couple years, they had a smaller group visit in 2022 but returned at full strength this year.
Some have criticized sheltered workshops because they are not required to pay a minimum wage and because, while the workshops are designed to be a temporary measure as people with disabilities transition into more traditional employment settings, many sheltered workshop employees remain for years. According to the Kansas City Beacon, in Vermont, the first state to eliminate sheltered workshops, about 80 percent of the workers at the last sheltered workshop transitioned into the regular workforce within three years after it closed in 2002.
But some, like Union Alderman Barbara Laberer, whose daughter, Michelle, has worked at Empac for more than 15 years, say working a regular job is not a safe option for everyone with disabilities. Laberer was one of many Empac employees or family members who wrote letters of support that were provided to legislators, saying that despite many health problems, Michelle, 35, leads a “full and productive life.”
“We don’t want them to take it away,” Laberer said. “Michelle’s very naive and very gullible, so working out in the community is not an option for her. ... She doesn’t have that ‘stranger danger,’ as much as I’ve tried to instill that in her.”
On Tuesday, the group sat in the House Chamber and was introduced on the floor, which they had not been in previous years, Laberer said. She talked to state Reps. Kyle Marquart, R-Washington, Brad Banderman, R-St. Clair, and Mike McGirl, R-Potosi.
“It was very well organized,” Laberer said. “Empac did a great job at organizing all the transportation and getting everybody there and all the lunches that were provided.”
Missouri has nearly 90 sheltered workshops, employing nearly 5,000 people, according to the Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers.
The Legislature has shown support for sheltered workshops in the past, with Missouri in 2021 becoming the first state to develop its own system of issuing certificates for sheltered workshops to be allowed to pay below minimum wage, according to the Kansas City Beacon. That was done in case the U.S. Department of Labor, now the only agency allowed to issue such certificates, stops issuing them.