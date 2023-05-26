Shaw Nature Reserve Flowers

This prairie unit, above, is near the Visitor Center at Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit.

 Missourian File Photo.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Shaw Nature Reserve (SNR) are celebrating National Trails Day, Saturday, June 3, with an outdoor adventure event, Explore MOre.

From 9 a.m. to noon MDC and SNR educators will teach attendees about local wildlife, Missouri native habitats, gardening, and conservation at various booths stationed in Shaw Nature Reserve. Participants will engage in hands-on activities throughout the Explore MOre event and can learn to throw an atlatl – a prehistoric hunting tool – and fish in Cypress Lake.