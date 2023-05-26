The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Shaw Nature Reserve (SNR) are celebrating National Trails Day, Saturday, June 3, with an outdoor adventure event, Explore MOre.
From 9 a.m. to noon MDC and SNR educators will teach attendees about local wildlife, Missouri native habitats, gardening, and conservation at various booths stationed in Shaw Nature Reserve. Participants will engage in hands-on activities throughout the Explore MOre event and can learn to throw an atlatl – a prehistoric hunting tool – and fish in Cypress Lake.
Explore MOre will use passports as a way to track which booths each attendee has visited. Each booth will stamp the visitors’ passports, which they will redeem for outdoor-themed prizes, such as emergency whistles, compasses, fire starting sticks, and water bottles.
MDC Media Specialist Dan Zarlenga said last year, a smaller event took place to celebrate National Trails Day, but the Explore MOre adventure will have even more activities.
“The idea is to get people outside and hiking and appreciating nature and engaging in nature,” he said.
Zarlenga said he hopes participants learn some unique outdoor skills, connect with nature, or find a love for a new activity.
“If folks can get a little bit of that out of the event, then we (MDC) will feel it was successful,” Zarlenga said.
Since Explore MOre is a free event, the standard entry fee to Shaw Nature Reserve of $5 will be waived. Attendees must check in at the Visitor’s Center to receive directions to the event.
As of Wednesday, May 24, predicted weather for the event is 84 degrees and cloudy, the event may be modified or canceled if inclement weather occurs. Visit short.mdc.mo.gov/4Q2 for information.
Shaw Nature Reserve is a division of the Missouri Botanical Garden and contains 2,400 acres of restored Ozark habitat and features 17 miles of hiking trails. Visitors and interested community members are encouraged to sign up for email or text alerts to learn about MDC’s latest programs and events by going to short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.