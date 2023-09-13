Tracy Turnbull
Tracy Turnbull

 Contributed Photo

A collaboration between the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and area police departments resulted in two arrests last weekend while conducting compliance checks on registered sex offenders.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, detectives arrested Tracy Turnbull, 41, of Catawissa, for violation of the terms of his probation and parole. He had not provided police with his correct current address and had a previous charge for possession of a controlled substance, according to Pelton. Turnbull was sentenced to prison in 2012 for first-degree statutory sodomy and incest.

