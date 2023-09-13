A collaboration between the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and area police departments resulted in two arrests last weekend while conducting compliance checks on registered sex offenders.
According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, detectives arrested Tracy Turnbull, 41, of Catawissa, for violation of the terms of his probation and parole. He had not provided police with his correct current address and had a previous charge for possession of a controlled substance, according to Pelton. Turnbull was sentenced to prison in 2012 for first-degree statutory sodomy and incest.
Turnbull allegedly refused to come to the door when detectives arrived, so the Franklin County SWAT Team was called in to assist them. They eventually took Turnbull into custody.
In addition, police arrested Casey L. Lewis, of Union, on active no-bond warrants for endangering the welfare of a child, a felony, as well as three counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of delivery of a controlled substance at a jail or correctional center. Lewis is not a registered sex offender.
Agencies involved in the compliance checks were the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Sullivan, Washington, St. Clair, Union, Pacific, Gerald and New Haven police departments. The officers conducted 285 compliance checks as part of the yearly joint operation to ensure that all registered sex offenders are in compliance with the registry guidelines.
Pelton noted in a press release that these checks are not required by law, but that “the Law Enforcement community of Franklin County makes every effort to ensure the safety of the children in our communities.”
Police are allowed by law to conduct compliance checks to ensure registered sex offenders have provided accurate information about their address and vehicles.
“I would like to thank all law enforcement agencies along with our detectives and deputies that assisted with the compliance checks,” Pelton said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.