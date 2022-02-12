Infrastructure upgrades expected to pave the way for more growth
With plans to build a city-owned recreational vehicle campground officially shelved, city leaders are now turning their attention to expanding the city’s sanitary sewer and water system in hopes of ushering new residential, commercial and industrial growth in Washington.
As outlined by Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb at Monday’s city council meeting, the city is now planning on spending more than $1 million of the near $2.6 million it receives from the American Rescue Plan Act on infrastructure improvements throughout Washington. The change in focus comes in the wake of an announcement from the federal government that changed restrictions on how the COVID-19 relief funds can be spent by city and county governments.
“Before, when we were limited to certain categories (of spending), we looked at those categories and talked about the needs we have in those areas,” Lamb said. The expenditures previously had to fit in the following categories: public health response, negative economic impacts, public sector revenue loss, premium pay for essential workers or infrastructure projects.
“Now that we are not pigeon-holed, it opens up a lot of possibilities,” Lamb said. For example, Lamb said the city initially had plans to spend about 60 percent of its ARPA funds on infrastructure. Now, that percentage is likely going to be much higher.
In the latest draft proposal, city leaders are discussing spending up to $535,000 on expanding the city’s sanitary sewer system.
The expansion would be multi-faceted, with possible expansions occurring on the city’s east side along unincorporated areas of Highway 100; south of Highway 100 near the highway’s intersection with High Street; west of the city near the new Richard “Dick” Oldenburg Industrial park; and to the southeast where recent properties have been annexed into the city and developers have plans to build residential developments.
Lamb said the $535,000 expenditure likely won’t be enough to cover the entire expansion. The city had previously projected to spend about $250,000.
“These numbers are honestly very fluid,” Lamb said. “The numbers will likely change as the needs arise.”
He is hoping the city can partner with private developers or the county, which also received ARPA funding, to pay for the sewer expansion.
“Depending on how far it is decided to take the sewer east of Washington city limits along Highway 100, you could spend, easily, depending on the specific needs, at least $1.5 million and still have more to do,” Lamb said Tuesday, in an interview with The Missourian.
Having a sanitary sewer in place, Lamb said, would be a catalyst for both commercial and residential growth.
“Our comprehensive plan has always identified that the Highway 100 corridor east of Washington would be a mix of commercial and residential growth, with those properties immediately adjacent to Highway 100 being zoned for commercial and those properties further back being residential,” Lamb said.
In these same areas, the city is considering spending $125,000 to expand its water system. This number is up from the $75,000 initially expected to be spent.
Lamb said this allocation of funds could easily be tapped out by expanding the water system into the Oldenburg Industrial Park, which officially opened in October as the city’s sixth industrial park. The Oldenburg Industrial Park is 115-acres and consists of property that was once part of the Waterman farm.
The city also is considering spending around $360,000 of its ARPA funds for a new water tower at the intersection of South Point and North Goodes Mill roads. Lamb said details about the water tower’s design and construction will likely be announced later this month.
Also up for discussion is spending $1.1 million on a new heating and cooling system for the Washington Public Library, according to Lamb.