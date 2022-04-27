The Citizens Bank board of directors has announced seven recent promotions.
Sandra Anderson, Cynthia Kase, Melissa Moeckli, Kimberly Kohlbusch, Kelly Theiss, Jenna Colter and John Watson are taking on new roles.
Anderson, who was promoted to executive vice president and loan officer at the Washington Branch, began her career with Citizens in 1978. A Washington resident, Anderson is a graduate of the Missouri Bankers Association’s (MBA) schools of banking and lending. She is past chairman of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors and a participating member of Rotary, Lions Club, Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary, Downtown Washington Inc. and the Franklin County Board of Realtors. She is also past president of Franklin County United Way.
Kase was promoted to senior vice president, HR manager and Bank Secrecy Act officer. Kase is a graduate of the MBA school of banking and was certified by Community Banker University as a compliance officer. She began her career at Citizens in 1977 and has served on the New Haven Cemetery Board and on the board of the New Haven Chamber of Commerce for one term.
Moeckli, who began her career at Citizens in 1988, was promoted to assistant cashier, payroll administrator, HR manager and collections manager at the New Haven Branch. Moeckli resides in New Haven and has volunteered or participated in the New Haven Youth Fair, annual balloon fest, the Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, Town & Country Women’s Club and Community Outreach Friendship Plate.
Now the New Haven branch manager, Kohlbusch was promoted to vice president and customer service supervisor. She started her career at Citizens in 1997 while attending East Central College. Kohlbusch lives in Hermann and has participated “numerous community activities,” according to a news release from the bank.
New Haven resident Theiss was promoted to assistant vice president and processing manager at the New Haven Branch. She began her career with Citizens Bank in 2003 and has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Central Methodist University. She is a member of the Franklin County R-II School Board.
Colter, who holds degrees from East Central College and Central Methodist University, has been promoted to assistant vice president and loan compliance officer, She started at Citizens in 2009 and is involved with New Haven’s Power of the Purse United Way event, Citizens’ United Way committee, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ’s Audit Committee and has volunteered for the New Haven Youth Fair.
Watson, of Marthasville, will be responsible for overseeing security improvements across Citizens’ four branches in his new role as security officer, system administrator and information security officer.