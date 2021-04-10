Seven people were arrested for outstanding warrants or new felony charges, which included drug or weapon offenses, at 12-4 Southwinds Circle April 9, according to a Facebook post by the Washington Police Department.
The first call was made around 6:30 a.m., Sgt. Mike Grissom said, but became “an all-day event.”
The Washington High and Middle schools went on lockout for a “brief period,” according to the post, and Bluejay Drive was closed.
The arrests were made after the police responded to a call at 27 Southwinds Circle. There, it was reported to police that a man armed with a gun had attempted to enter an apartment.
The subject was found near Bluejay Drive. He gave information to the police that led them to obtain a search warrant for 12-4 Southwinds Circle.
A total of 11 people went into or out of the 12-4 Southwinds apartment during the operation, seven of whom were arrested.
The apartment has been condemned by the City of Washington and boarded up.
Grissom said he cannot release any more information at this time because it is an ongoing investigation.