The parents of a Sullivan man killed in a car crash will receive a $25,000 settlement from the insurance company of the other driver, according to electronic court records.
Mason Kirk, 18, was killed in a September 2018 crash on Route H in rural Franklin County, according to a report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kirk’s parents — Edward M. Kirk and Amy Garner, both of Sullivan — filed a lawsuit in June 2019 seeking damages from the other driver, Alyssa Sharp, and American Honda Motor Co., the manufacturer of Kirk’s vehicle, a 2018 Honda Pilot.
The settlement, which was presented Thursday in the Franklin County Circuit Court by Judge Craig Hellmann, was for the maximum amount allowed per Sharp’s insurance. The settlement does not settle the entire case as the suit against American Honda continues with a possible 10-day jury trial set to begin Sept. 27, 2021, with jury selection and closing arguments tentatively set for Oct. 8.
The highway patrol report includes details that Kirk’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2011 GMC Terrain driven by Sharp, according to previous reporting by The Missourian.
Although the lawsuit does not dispute the Highway Patrol’s preliminary report that Mason Kirk’s vehicle crossed the centerline, it still alleges Sharp did not react quickly enough to avoid the collision.
The suit alleges Sharp failed to keep a careful lookout; drove at an excessive speed; failed to stop, swerve or apply the brakes when there was sufficient time to do so in order to prevent her vehicle from colliding with the Honda driven by Kirk; was inattentive in driving her vehicle; and failed to act once the danger of collision between her vehicle and Kirk’s became apparent.
Kirk was pronounced dead at Missouri Baptist Hospital, Sullivan. Sharp was transported to St. Louis Children’s Hospital by air ambulance.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The lawsuit alleges the Honda Pilot Mason Kirk was driving was defective and unreasonably dangerous in several respects, including, but not limited to, the following:
• The front driver seat system was assembled, installed, marketed, distributed and sold with defectively manufactured seat frame rivets;
• The seat system, including its component parts, failed to function properly in a foreseeable crash, allowing the front seat to separate from the vehicle floor and increasing the risk of injury to the seated occupant;
• The seat system, including its component parts, lacked adequate testing and/or inspection to ensure it was reasonably suitable for its intended purpose and provided inadequate occupant protection in foreseeable crash conditions before it was distributed and sold.
As a result of these and other factors, the plaintiffs sustained medical expenses; funeral expenses; the physical, mental, and emotional pain and suffering endured by Mason Kirk between the time of his injury and his death, according to the lawsuit.
Representing the plaintiffs in the case are Kevin M. Carnie, Jr. and Patrick R. McPhail, attorneys with St. Louis-based The Simon Law Firm, and Steven P. Kuenzel and Steven P. Kuenzel, Jr., attorneys with the Washington firm of Eckelkamp Kuenzel. Representing the California-based automaker in the lawsuit is Benjamin S. Harner, an attorney with Thompson Coburn, a St. Louis law firm. Sharp was represented by Brown and James, a St. Louis-based law firm.