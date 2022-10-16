Autumn Hill School in Union Missouri
Authorities allege that an Autumn Hill student was abused by a bus driver when the bus driver used improper restraints on the child.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit brought by the parents of an Autumn Hill State School student, whose parents alleged that their child had been abused more than 200 times by a First Student bus driver. 

The settlement came Oct. 3, which was the opening day of a planned multi-day jury trial in Franklin County. 