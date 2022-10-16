A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit brought by the parents of an Autumn Hill State School student, whose parents alleged that their child had been abused more than 200 times by a First Student bus driver.
The settlement came Oct. 3, which was the opening day of a planned multi-day jury trial in Franklin County.
“I can’t tell you the amount of the settlement, but I can tell you that it will do little to make amends for the pain this family has suffered from the abuse inflicted on their child by a First Student bus driver,” said Steve Kuenzel Jr., one of the attorneys representing the rural Warren County family. Other attorneys representing the family were Steve Kuenzel Sr., Colleen Kuenzel, Patrick R. McPhail, John Simon and Kevin M. Carnie Jr.
The suit, which was filed in July 2020, alleged that Terry Rice, 66, of St. Clair, repeatedly abused the child while aboard a First Student bus that took the child from their home in rural Warren County to and from the Autumn Hill State School in Union. The child is nonverbal and was unable to alert educators or his parents to the abuse.
Also named in the suit was First Student Inc. and Ruth E. Cunningham, a bus aide who rode the bus and was tasked with ensuring the student’s safety.
Kuenzel Jr., who was interviewed by the Missourian about the case, said that while his clients did not receive the public apology they sought from Rice, Cunningham, or from First Student Inc., they do hope that the attention given to this case will ensure that what happened to their child will never happen to another child.
According to the suit, in 2019 Rice was a driver for First Student, an international bus company that contracts with hundreds of public and state school districts, including Washington and Union R-XI, to provide busing for children to and from school.
In a statement, a substitute bus aide told officials at Autumn Hill, a state-funded school in Union for children with disabilities, that she personally witnessed Rice use “homemade restraints” on the child. She also provided photos to school officials that showed the child restrained or “hog-tied,” according to court documents.
According to the court records, the family believes that Rice’s restraints broke the child’s arm in April 2019 and that Rice continued to restrain the child despite the broken arm. Medical records reportedly show that the child suffered from a “nondisplaced metaphyseal buckle fracture,” according to Kuenzel.
In addition to the civil case, Rice also faces criminal charges in Franklin and Warren counties. Due to the nature of the crimes alleged and the age of the alleged victim, the name of the child is not being released by The Missourian or court officials.
In Franklin County, Rice was charged in September 2019 with eight counts of kidnapping, a misdemeanor, and fourth-degree assault, also a misdemeanor. Each of the kidnapping charges represent each month that the alleged incidents occurred, according to previous Missourian reporting. Rice pleaded not guilty in November 2019.
A hearing on the case is scheduled for next week.
Meanwhile, in Warren County, Rice has been charged with one count of child abuse and neglect, a Class D felony. A hearing in this case was scheduled for Friday, as the Missourian went to press. Kuenzel said it is highly likely that his clients will attend the upcoming hearings to represent their child’s interest.
“It is absolutely painful for them as parents, beyond heartbreaking, actually, to sit through these hearings and to relive the graphic details,” Kuenzel said.
Criminal charges have not been filed against the bus aide, Cunningham, who under state law is a mandated reporter of abuse.
Cunningham reportedly told police that “she did not agree with (Rice) doing this but it is what he does.” She said Rice did this to the child every day, but that “she never said anything to anyone because she was the bus monitor and Terry is the bus driver.”