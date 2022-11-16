Recently released Union city sales tax collection numbers for September 2022, show the city posted another strong year over year increase.
The city collected $185,416 in September 2022, according to figures in the agenda packet for Monday’s board of aldermen meeting. That’s up by $46,562, or 34 percent, over the $138,854 brought in during September 2021.
“I think people are just staying local,” Union Finance Director Heather Keith said. “And prices are higher, so they are paying more in sales tax. People are paying more for food, gas.”
The year over year sales tax collection increase was the fifth consecutive month for the city of Union. The most recent year over year decline was in April 2022, when the $253,055 collected was 7 percent lower than the April 2021 collection.
Prior to that, Union had a year over year sales tax collection increase for 10 consecutive months. Sales tax collections have increased in 15 of the last 16 months.
The 34 percent increase in September was also a return to particularly large increases, after a modest 4 percent year over year increase was reported in August 2022.
The September 2022 sales tax collection was easily the strongest showing in the typically sluggish month in recent years. Between 2013 and 2021, the highest collection in September was $147,327 generated in September 2018.
By comparison, the worst July for sales tax collection in recent years, $199,552 in 2014, is better than the highest grossing September.
Even this year’s atypically strong September is a drop of more than $30,000 from the $218,340 collected in August 2022 and a more than $90,000 decrease from $278,252 collected in July 2022.
“Out of all the collections, September is the lowest month,” Keith said of most years. “Maybe all the kids are in school and they are not spending money.”
Union will have a challenge keeping its sales tax growth streak going when October 2022’s collection numbers are released. October is usually a much stronger month than September, with the $261,723 collected in October 2021 the second highest total the city has brought in during any month since at least 2013.
The only monthly collection higher in that time period was $268,669 collected in April 2021.
Overall, Union collected $2.57 million in fiscal year 2021-22, an increase of 11.4 percent over 2020-21.