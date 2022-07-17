The Union woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated will have to wait until September to be sentenced on the crimes.
The charges facing Katherine Voss, 24, of Union, stem from a two-vehicle, fatal crash on Highway 47 in June 2018.
According to Missourian archives, Voss was driving a 2006 Honda Accord northbound when her vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2005 Chevrolet Impala head on.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Brandon W. Gilmore, 25, the driver of the Chevrolet Impala, was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Clair Ambulance personnel. A passenger in the vehicle, who is identified as a then 1-year-old child, was transported to Mercy Hospital Washington by Union Ambulance personnel.
Voss also was taken to the hospital.
Days after the crash, a Franklin County Grand Jury indicted Voss on charges of involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. According to court records, Voss will be sentenced on Sept. 15 at 1 p.m.