St. Charles County’s approval of a property tax freeze for seniors could have implications in Franklin County.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said Tuesday that the St. Charles County Commission’s unanimous vote Monday evening will not impact how Franklin County approaches the issue, but added he looks forward to seeing how the law is implemented there, where the senior tax freeze will include all taxing entities, including school and fire districts, in addition to county government.
“There’s plenty of time,” Brinker said. “What we’d ideally like to do is get through another legislative session and see if there are any tweaks to the legislation to fix some of the vagueness of the statute.”
Senate Bill 190, approved by the General Assembly earlier this year, gives counties the ability to freeze tax rates at their current level on the primary residence for homeowners ages 62 and older, if approved by a county government or voters in a county.
St. Charles was the third county in Missouri to approve such a law, joining Camden and Greene counties.
The lack of clarity in the law is why most Missouri counties have been hesitant to act on it, Brinker said.
“Because we don’t want to enact something, then get piled up in lawsuits and clog the court system, when we have much more important things to put forward,” he said.
But waiting until the 2024 legislative session might mean county commissioners have competition to get a senior tax freeze approved. Dennis Ganahl, founder and managing director of the advocacy group Missouri Tax Relief Now, said the Franklin County Republican Central Committee is in the process of initiating a petition to get a senior tax freeze question on a future election ballot.
“What it should mean for Franklin County is they’d better get this thing passed,” Ganahl said, when asked about what the 7-0 vote by the St. Charles County Council meant.
Ganahl’s group is recommending petitioners seek to place the issue on the August 2024 primary election ballot. He planned to speak to the Franklin County Republican group at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Franklin County Government Center, 400 E. Locust St. in Union.
“They’re getting ready to start a petition,” Ganahl said. “The smart thing for Franklin County would be to get out in front of this issue.”
The petition would require signatures from 5 percent of the people who voted in the most recent gubernatorial election in Franklin County, which would be just under 2,700 signatures.
“Sometimes they say to get more signatures in case any are thrown out,” Ganahl said. “They’d probably need to get about 3,500 signatures. You could probably do that in a couple of months, for sure.”
Signatures are now being collected in Boone and Taney counties, according to a news release from Missouri Tax Relief Now. St. Louis County, which delayed a vote in July, has a new council sponsor who is drafting a new ordinance.
“The question has never been if the counties are going to adopt it,” Ganahl said. “The question has always been how they are going to adopt it and when they’re going to adopt it. So if the officials don’t adopt it on their own, the people are going to go out and get the signatures and vote. The counties are just now starting to understand that.”
The Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) has “softened their opposition,” putting together a task force to see how the bill can be clarified to make sure counties are approaching the law the same way, Ganahl said.
“We haven’t seen that as a big need, we think the big need is simply for the counties to adopt it and implement it the way they think it needs to be implemented,” Ganahl said. “Greene, Camden and St. Charles counties have all written ordinances that fit their county.”
The bill was intended to be vague, Ganahl said. “The attorneys for the MAC like to say, ‘That’s the problem with the bill,’ ” he said. “No, the problem with the bill is they don’t want it, so they want to oppose it on some basis.”
Brinker said people have the right to petition to put the bill on the ballot.
“They’re afforded that opportunity by the legislation, and that’s certainly an avenue,” he said. “But what my concern is as one of three elected representatives of this county is to make sure that we enact these legislative directives in the most economic, logical fashion possible.”
Brinker previously expressed concerns about the economic impact to the county of a senior tax freeze, as well as potential costs for additional employees to work on the adjustments. According to an analysis of the bill by the Committee on Legislative Research’s Oversight Division, Franklin County could see $1.26 million less in tax revenue in the first year of a tax freeze and $2.6 million less in the second year.
Ganahl disputed the fiscal note, saying only about half the seniors who are reported as property tax payers own homes.
