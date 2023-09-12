Tim Brinker

St. Charles County’s approval of a property tax freeze for seniors could have implications in Franklin County.

Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said Tuesday that the St. Charles County Commission’s unanimous vote Monday evening will not impact how Franklin County approaches the issue, but added he looks forward to seeing how the law is implemented there, where the senior tax freeze will include all taxing entities, including school and fire districts, in addition to county government.

