Confirmation comes as legislators look to reshape the high- profile commission
A Washington resident was recently confirmed to her position on the Missouri Conservation Commission. But a bill before the state Legislature could change the way the commission’s members are selected in the future.
Margy Eckelkamp was confirmed Jan. 20 by the state Senate. Dan Zarlenga, spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Conservation, said Eckelkamp was one of several appointees in a committee report who were approved by voice vote at the same time, so there was no recorded vote.
Eckelkamp was appointed to a six-year term on the commission in August, according to previous Missourian reporting.
As a commissioner, Eckelkamp will oversee the Missouri Department of Conservation, serving as a strategic planner and policymaker for the department. The Conservation Commission is tasked with budget development and has the final approval on wildlife code regulations and major expenditure decisions.
It made headlines in December 2020 when it gave final approval to MDC recommendations that established a framework for Missouri’s bear hunting season.
Eckelkamp is editor of The Scoop for Farm Journal. The Scoop is a digital publication by Farm Journal, covering agribusiness-related topics, including finance, sales and marketing and other industry news.
Eckelkamp joins Barry Orscheln, of Columbia, Mark McHenry, of Kansas City, and Steven Harrison, of Rolla, on the commission.
Bill could change membership
But a bill now before the state House of Representatives’ Conservation and Natural Resources Committee would change conservation commission members to being elected by the public. According to House Joint Resolution 107, eight members, one from each of Missouri’s United States House districts, would be elected in November 2022, should the bill pass.
Terms would initially be staggered with two members serving two-year terms, three serving a four-year term and the other two serving six years. After that election, members would serve six year terms.
After an executive session meeting Monday, the House Conservation and Natural Resources Committee voted to move the bill, sponsored by Rep. Chris Dinkins, R-Lesterville, forward. That came after a Jan. 24 public hearing before the committee.
Missouri Department of Conservation officials assume the proposal would nearly double the Conservation Commission’s expenses, because it increases the number of commissioners and their “varied locations,” according to a fiscal analysis of the bill. The department pays an estimated cost per year of $10,000 per commissioner, so four additional commissioners would add $40,000.
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the proposal could cost $7 million if a special election were to be called.
Overall, the proposal would not require capital improvements or rental space.
Dinkins could not be reached for comment.
For the Jan. 24 public hearing, the bill received more than 140 written or in-person comments from the public. Of those, 93 opposed the bill, while 52 supported it.
Gilbert Randolph, a Kansas City resident who enjoys fishing and hunting, wrote that the bill could make the conservation commission too political.
“As has been seen in numerous states, from Arizona, California, Washington, and Colorado, when wildlife management is conducted by political bodies, hunters, trappers, and other consumptive users lose their rights,” he wrote. “Partisan competition for conservation funds also makes it nearly impossible to manage wildlife from a longterm perspective.”
But Cyndia Haggard, chair of the Vernon County Republican Central Committee, wrote that the current appointment system amounts to “taxation without representation.”
“The current system is bipartisan, however the appointments are political because they require a political position to appoint them. That position being the Governor,” Haggard wrote. “It would be naive to assume there is no favoritism or pondering that goes on behind the scenes to get one of these four appointments.”