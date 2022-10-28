Candidate forum (copy)
Among those participating in the candidate forum on Wednesday evening were Ben Brown and John Kiehne. Both are vying for the State Senate position that would represent Franklin County. 

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom.

Franklin County voters got the chance to see the two candidates for the District 26 state Senate seat on stage together.

Republican Ben Brown and Democrat John Kiehne shared their ideas during a candidate forum Wednesday at Union High School. The forum was sponsored by the county’s chambers of commerce ahead of the Nov. 8 election. 