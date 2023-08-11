081023-lemonade-1.jpg
Buy Now

Audrey Kessler, right, hands a customer a glass of lemonade Aug. 10 as Maverick Burton, left, helps the kids sell lemonade. They, along with other neighbors, raised $1,208.57 Thursday, all to be donated to BackStoppers.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Two years ago, Ben Eckelkamp had a classic summer pastime item to cross off of his bucket list: running a lemonade stand. 

The 11-year-old student at Our Lady of Lourdes School had been tinkering with the idea until the last week of summer, when he decided he would make it happen. His mother, Mandy, asked what he wanted to do with the money, and whether he might want to donate the proceeds to charity.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.