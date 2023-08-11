Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.