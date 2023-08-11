Two years ago, Ben Eckelkamp had a classic summer pastime item to cross off of his bucket list: running a lemonade stand.
The 11-year-old student at Our Lady of Lourdes School had been tinkering with the idea until the last week of summer, when he decided he would make it happen. His mother, Mandy, asked what he wanted to do with the money, and whether he might want to donate the proceeds to charity.
Thinking of his father, who serves as a firefighter with the Washington Volunteer Fire Company, Ben decided he wanted the proceeds to go to the BackStoppers, an organization that supports the families of first responders who die in the line of duty.
Ben and Mandy thought the stand might make $60. It generated closer to $760.
That was two years ago. Flash forward two years to this summer: The lemonade stand at the corner of Anniston Drive and Jacqueline Drive has become something of an institution, staffed by kids from all around the neighborhood.
“It’s just Country Time. I wish I could say we had a special recipe,” Mandy told The Missourian with a laugh. “I use an extra scoop!”
Ben set up the stand for the start of business at 10 a.m. this Thursday, alongside siblings Emma and Owen and neighbors Audrey and Leah Kessler, whose dad works as a state trooper. During the first year of the stand, the entrepreneurs stayed out longer than they had expected and learned the importance of having shade. The stand now sits under a collapsible canopy.
Taking shifts throughout the day, kids from all around the block kept the stand going into the evening. The fire department advertised it on Facebook, and other first responders spread the news by word of mouth.
Ben said running the stand does double duty as a fun end-of-summer activity as well as a charitable one. This year, they raised a total of $1,208.57 for BackStoppers.
“I just love getting some time with the neighbors while helping the community out,” he said.
This will likely be the last year of Ben’s lemonade stand at the corner of Anniston and Jacqueline, since the Eckelkamps have plans to move before this time next summer. But they hope to keep the stand going wherever they end up.
