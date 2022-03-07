Select Powder Coating in Union is expanding with a 35,000-square-foot building to accommodate a new architectural powder coating division.
Cole Scego, president of Select Powder Coating, said the new building will be constructed south of its existing facility at 45 Mel Goers Drive by GF Contracting, of Washington. Scego did not disclose how much construction would cost, but the project is being financed by First State Community Bank in Washington.
An alternative to painting and other finishes, powder coat is applied usually using a spray gun and electrostatic charge to coat a component with a durable polymer resin.
Adding architectural services, Select Powder Coating will be able to coat exterior building materials like windows, fences, walls, railings and buildings.
Scego said the company also is installing equipment imported from Italy from Decoral System, based in Coral Springs, Florida, that will be used to apply wood grains and stone finishes on powder-coated surfaces.
Scego said the addition will require increasing staff by as much as 40 percent. He currently employs 48 people and expects to hire 15-20 employees over the next two years.
News of the expansion comes just a few months after Select Powder Coating was honored in Products Finishing’s Top Shops Benchmarking Survey in September.
Work began on the new building in mid-January and should wrap up in April, according to Scego.