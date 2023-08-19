Harold Selby is back.
Selby, who previously served as Pacific city administrator, is returning to that role in an interim capacity after being sworn in at Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
“My job as the city administrator is to work for all of you, and how much you want me to work with you depends on how much you use me,” Selby told the aldermen earlier this month.
Selby’s appointment comes in the wake of former city administrator Steve Roth’s resignation, which was effective Aug. 11. His compensation will be $112,029 per year, or $9,335.75 per month, prorated for any partial month, according to an employment agreement included in the Aug. 15 board agenda packet.
At the board’s Aug. 1 meeting, Ward 2 Alderman James Cleeve said Selby reached out to the city and offered to serve as interim city administrator for a period of anywhere from a few months to a year or possibly longer.
Cleeve said Selby’s past experience, including as Pacific city administrator from 2005 to 2014, would make him a significant asset to the city.
“He was the city administrator for St. James, he’s been a state representative, he was the city administrator here for quite some time, so he would be someone that could walk in and just have to get updated on things that may have happened behind the scenes in the years that he’s been gone,” Cleeve said. “But in speaking with him, I’ve found that he’s up to speed on most things that are going on in the city right now.”
Other aldermen, as well as Mayor Heather Filley, offered similar comments about Selby’s qualifications.
“We could kind of pick up and move on and keep things going, and he could help guide us, because he was at St. James and helped, I believe, interview and place their new administrator. So I think he’d be a plus for the city, so it doesn’t put too much burden on any of our projects or any of the staff,” said Ward 3 Alderman Debbie Kelley.
“I did have a conversation with Mr. Selby, and I would have to echo all those things. I’ve heard great things and personally, speaking with him, he seems like a very intelligent man who would just kind of fit right in. He knows what’s going on, and I’d have to say I really would enjoy working with him,” said Ward 2 Alderman Anna Meadows.
“I did have the privilege of working with Mr. Selby too, albeit a very short period of time, when I was an alderman, and I would echo everything that everybody has said, and I also have talked to him more recently and I think he would be a good fit,” said Filley.
Selby assured the aldermen that he would keep them in the loop on the city’s daily operations.
“In as much as you want to be involved in this day-to-day process, you can, because I’ll always be here to answer your questions and make you a part of that whole process, so that when it comes to board meeting night, you know what’s going on,” he said — adding that when he was previously city administrator, that wasn’t always the case.
“There were some aldermen who didn’t crack open that agenda until the night of the meeting,” Selby said. “You could hear the tape ripping off. And they always had questions, because they didn’t read their agenda. They didn’t study it.”
Selby said that for a city to run well, it is important to have qualified people in supervisor positions.
“If you’ve got good supervisors and they’re running the departments, it gives the city administrator more time to do the things that need to be done with economic development and things like that,” he said.
Selby also thanked Roth for his service as city administrator since 2016, and Roth offered some parting words at the Aug. 1 meeting.
“It’s been a lot of fun, truly. I’ve worked for four different mayors in just less than seven years, and I have appreciated each one,” Roth said, adding that “a lot of very interesting conversations have occurred in those rooms, and it’s really just been a real pleasure.”
Roth also brought up a major flood that happened within his first few months on the job. Obviously, he said, the flood was a disaster.
“But you really see the best of the community in a situation like that,” Roth said. “You learn about your coworkers, the people you work with, the larger community, and it was tremendous.”
