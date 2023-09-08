After nearly a decade away, Harold Selby is back in the position of Pacific city administrator. Last Friday, he spoke with The Missourian about returning to his old job in an interim capacity.

“It’s like I’ve been in a coma for nine years and just woke up, because really everything is about the same as it was,” Selby said. “Many of the employees are the exact same employees that were here when I left nine years ago, I’m in the same office, and the citizens that are engaged are a lot of the same citizens that were engaged all the time.”

