After nearly a decade away, Harold Selby is back in the position of Pacific city administrator. Last Friday, he spoke with The Missourian about returning to his old job in an interim capacity.
“It’s like I’ve been in a coma for nine years and just woke up, because really everything is about the same as it was,” Selby said. “Many of the employees are the exact same employees that were here when I left nine years ago, I’m in the same office, and the citizens that are engaged are a lot of the same citizens that were engaged all the time.”
Selby is taking over for Steve Roth, who resigned Aug. 11. Most recently, Selby served as city administrator for St. James. He said many of the challenges facing Pacific are the same ones he remembers from before he left the job in 2014.
“We’ve got a lot of projects going on,” Selby noted. “We’re dealing with Brush Creek, and working with the county to get our sewer treatment in order like we were nine years ago, and working with Franklin County on dispatching questions, 911 things, that we were working on nine years ago, and working with MoDOT on projects like we were nine years ago. Some of the faces have changed.”
Selby is still living in St. James, but his sister has a place in Pacific where he’s been staying on occasion.
“Sometimes I do drive back to St. James,” he said. “It’s a 55 minute drive, which a lot of our citizens make everyday to downtown (St. Louis).”
Selby said he learned things when he was previously city administrator in Pacific that he brought to St. James, and he now feels he can apply some of what he learned in St. James in Pacific.
“One of those things is tourism. That’s what St. James’s main economy is — tourism. And so I hope to bring forth some of those things that I learned, how St. James marketed itself, to Pacific, and we can build on those things too,” Selby explained. He added that the newly reopened Red Cedar Inn Museum and Visitor Center presents an opportunity for the city to increase tourism.
While some things haven’t changed since Selby was last in the city administrator seat, others have. When he was previously Pacific city administrator, he said, the city had a system of charging developers upfront for costs of studies associated with their proposed developments.
“It might be a traffic study, it might be a water study or a study of how it’s going to affect our sewers, but we would require an upfront fee,” he said.
“And it answered a lot of questions, and we did many big developments, and we never had the problems that I’ve seen in the last two things that came before the Board of Aldermen. It’s because we answered the questions first with this upfront due diligence.”
For some reason, however, the city has not required prospective developers to pay upfront for studies of their proposed projects’ impacts, as outlined in the two-decade-old ordinance, for seven years, Selby said.
“I don’t know why they didn’t do it, but it’s there. It’s been there since 2003. Maybe it was lost in the transitions, but it was there and it should have been used, and a lot of things would have went through, and would have happened much easier,” he said.
Other things that have changed since Selby was last city administrator are a result of the growth Pacific has seen in recent years.
“One thing that I’ve noticed in the last three weeks is the tremendous amount of traffic that didn’t exist nine years ago when I was here. On Osage, on Lamar Parkway, on Highway N, Highway O, Double O, it’s just there’s so much more traffic and there’s more people that live here, and all these new houses, they’ve got two or three cars that are on the road,” Selby said.
“I think at some point, you know, it’s going to be ‘Hey, maybe we need another road here or another crossing of the railroad tracks there.’ So I think that’s something that is a lot different and going to have to be addressed,” he added. Overall, though, Selby said, the growth Pacific has seen has been beneficial to the city.
Selby has offered to serve as interim city administrator for a period of anywhere from a few months to a year or possibly longer. Asked whether he would consider seeking the permanent city administrator position, Selby did not rule it out.
“Well, you never say never,” he said. “And so I guess that could happen. But I think, you know, that’s something I’d have to talk with my family about. And I think if that would happen, I would have to relocate back to Pacific, because I wouldn’t want to make that commute permanently.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.