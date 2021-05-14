Second-degree murder charges were filed Friday morning against the father of a 4-year-old Union toddler, who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Scott E. Hilton Jr., 34, has been charged with second-degree murder, one count of felony child endangerment, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. The murder charge stems from when during the perpetration of a felony a person dies, according to the press release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.
He is being held in the Franklin County Jail in Union on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said deputies and personnel with Union Ambulance and Union Fire Department responded to the call of a child shot in the 700 block of Star Circle, at a home in a mobile home park west of Union near Highway 50, around 6 a.m. Thursday.
Inside the home, the deputies found first aid being given to the child by family members. The child was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
During the investigation into the shooting, deputies learned that Hilton Jr., was sleeping in the living room and had placed a loaded handgun on the floor under the couch. At approximately 5:50 a.m., the child got up and walked into the living room. As the father left the room, deputies said the father reported hearing a gunshot behind him. The father then saw that the child had shot himself.
The shooting death of the Union child marks the 33rd death and 81st unintentional shooting of children by children this year nationwide, according to Everytown Research & Policy, a gun safety advocacy group, which bases its index of gun-related injuries and deaths based on publicly available police documents and press reports.
So far this year, the group also has found reports of at least six Missouri children being the victims of unintentional shootings by children, resulting in two fatalities and four injuries.
Hilton Jr., the Union toddler’s father, has a lengthy criminal history, according to electronic court records.
In addition to the charges announced Friday, Hilton Jr., has ongoing criminal cases of stealing, property damage to a motor vehicle with the intent to steal, both Class D felonies, and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, a misdemeanor, all from November 2020.
Hilton Jr., also faces a misdemeanor property damage charge that dates back to August 2020.
He previously pleaded guilty in July 2020 to illegal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon, both felonies. He pleaded to guilty trespassing and stealing charges, both misdemeanors in September 2000. In July 2020, Hilton Jr., pleaded guilty to filing a false report charge that stemmed from an incident in 2018.
He also pleaded guilty to five charges of driving with a revoked license and one count of failure to wear a seat belt.