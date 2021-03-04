For Second Blessings Food Pantry, 2020 presented unprecedented challenges. But they were met with unprecedented support.
“We are very proud to say that we never closed at all during COVID,” said board President Becki Gillihan. “It was difficult, but we were able to work around it.”
Though it has stayed open through the pandemic, the food pantry was asked by the church that houses it to reduce its operations to seven volunteers. Many of the volunteers are older and at higher risk if they get COVID-19.
Second Blessings started in 2008 as an emergency food pantry. In 2013, First Presbyterian Church of Union gave the pantry its own space.
“We don’t just serve Union, we serve all of Franklin County,” said Treasurer Terri Crouch.
The food pantry distributes boxes of food to residents on Tuesdays and Thursdays from the basement at First Presbyterian. Pre-pandemic, people were allowed to go inside and “shop” for food, but it is now prepackaged and brought out by volunteers.
Despite its regular food drives being canceled or altered last year, Second Blessings still had a record year for donations, including a $10,000 anonymous gift. The donation required the food pantry to match it, which it was able to do.
“We were saying, ‘What are we going to do? We are going through twice as much food as we normally do,’ ” Gillihan said. “But the community really stepped up.”
Among those to hold informal food drives were St. Andrews Place subdivision and the St. Albans women’s golf group.
“They would just stand outside and let the people drive by, and collect money and food for us,” Gillihan said.
They also got help from companies like Silgan Plastic Food Containers, which donated for the Thanksgiving dinner. The turkey dinner was take-home in 2020 and included everything, even the marshmallows to top the sweet potatoes with.
Second Blessings’ dedication was rewarded at the Feb. 6 Union Area Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Awards, where the organization took home Nonprofit of the Year. Gillihan and Crouch said they were in tears after the announcement.
“I wasn’t prepared for that at all,” Crouch said. “Thank goodness I didn’t have to make a speech.”
They never even dreamed they would be nominated, Gillihan said. “It rejuvenated us,” she said of receiving the award. “We love what we do, but it is exhausting. It was amazing.”
They were exhausted with good reason. The food pantry served 3,409 people last year, giving out 193,406 items of food.
The $10,000 donation is handled through Operation Food Search. Second Blessings has to go through the organization to make purchases using the donation, which it did with a new $4,000 commercial freezer and two new refrigerators.
“Before that, we had stuff that looks like it came out of somebody’s garage years ago,” Gillihan said.
The food pantry is now looking to add computers so it can log items. They now have to do it with pen and paper.
The money comes at a welcome time.
“Especially with COVID right now,” Gillihan said, “so many people have lost their jobs. Restaurants have closed, or they have limited dining, so there are limited servers needed. It’s affected a lot of people.”
More than anything, the thanks they get from clients is what makes the effort worth it.
“One little guy cried and said he didn’t know what he’d do without us,” Gillihan said.