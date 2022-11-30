Amtrak is expecting to resume its second daily train trips to and from Washington starting Dec. 5, which is later than originally anticipated.
Train 311, which leaves Washington for Kansas City at 9:21 a.m., and Train 316, which leaves Washington for St. Louis at 8:19 p.m., were suspended Oct. 24. Those trains were scheduled to return to service Nov. 17.
The train service was suspended because of a shortage of available train equipment. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said restoring service was delayed for the same reason.
Magliari said he is confident service will return Dec. 5.
One daily east and westbound daily train continue to operate from Washington. The eastbound train leaving Washington at 1:03 p.m., goes to St. Louis and on to Chicago, and a westbound train from Chicago and St. Louis to Kansas City, which leaves Washington at 4:11 p.m.