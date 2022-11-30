The evening train rolls into Washington
Buy Now

The evening train, heading toward Kansas City, rolls into the Washington Amtrak station Feb. 1.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

Amtrak is expecting to resume its second daily train trips to and from Washington starting Dec. 5, which is later than originally anticipated.

Train 311, which leaves Washington for Kansas City at 9:21 a.m., and Train 316, which leaves Washington for St. Louis at 8:19 p.m., were suspended Oct. 24. Those trains were scheduled to return to service Nov. 17. 