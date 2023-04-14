Inspiring Memoir
Author Eric O’Grey, left, signs 11-year-old Brady Chase’s copy of “Walking with Peety” during the Community Reads event on Thursday evening. Chase said he liked hearing about O’Grey’s journey with his dog, and read the book in 10 days.

 Missourian Photo/Antjea Wolff.

Eric O’Grey, author of “Walking with Peety,” spoke on how companionship and a plant-based diet changed his life at the Scenic Regional Library on Thursday evening.

Dozens of people filled the meeting room at the Scenic Regional Library Union Branch to hear O’Grey’s story of personal transformation which began by simply adopting a dog from a shelter.