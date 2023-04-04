Police Car Lights

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an Amber Alert in St. Clair after a suspect allegedly stole a van with a 1-year-old boy in it in the area of the 1100 block of Bardot St. and then abandoned the van shortly afterward and the boy was found safe.

Though the alert was canceled just before noon, after Franklin County sheriff's deputies located the stolen 2019 Dodge Caravan at the intersection of Deepwoods Dr. and Hwy K, and the child was found uninjured, the suspect remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon.

