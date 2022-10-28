Paraglider rescue

A Washington Fire Department boat motors down the Missouri River Oct. 26 at the Washington riverfront. The crew launched to look for a paraglider that had reportedly crashed into the river.

 Ethan Colbert

The search for the body of a 35-year-old paraglider from O’Fallon who reportedly crashed into the Missouri River Wednesday evening is continuing on Friday and will continue into the foreseeable future, according to a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Division. 

“We’ve had troopers in the water all day searching and they still haven’t found any sign of him or of the crash,” said Dallas Thompson, a public information officer with the highway patrol. The highway patrol took over the search efforts on Thursday morning after the Washington Fire Department named them the lead agency on the search effort. 