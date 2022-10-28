The search for the body of a 35-year-old paraglider from O’Fallon who reportedly crashed into the Missouri River Wednesday evening is continuing on Friday and will continue into the foreseeable future, according to a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Division.
“We’ve had troopers in the water all day searching and they still haven’t found any sign of him or of the crash,” said Dallas Thompson, a public information officer with the highway patrol. The highway patrol took over the search efforts on Thursday morning after the Washington Fire Department named them the lead agency on the search effort.
Prior to turning over the search efforts, Washington Police Department spokesperson Detective Steve Sitzes said the missing paraglider was a 35-year-old man from O’Fallon, Mo., who was traveling with a friend west along the Missouri River. The two men, who Sitzes said were both experienced pilots, had taken off from a field near Defiance and were flying via separate paragliders to Hermann.
“The other pilot said they got separated somewhere near Washington,” Sitzes told The Missourian. “After he landed in Hermann, he waited because he thought his friend would eventually show up, but when he never showed up, he got worried that something had happened and he came back to Washington.”
The other pilot has been interviewed by emergency personnel in Washington.
According to Sitzes, eyewitnesses along Washington’s riverfront reportedly saw the man crash into the river, heard his shouts for help before seeing him sink below the water’s surface.
“At 5:20 p.m. (Wednesday) we had numerous calls, or at least three to four calls, to dispatch about a paraglider in the water east of the (Missouri River) bridge,” Sitzes said. Eyewitnesses at Washington’s Hummingbird Club on Penn Street said they saw the man land in the middle of the river.
Those witnesses have also been interviewed by first responders. Earlier reports on social media about the man being seen swimming to shore were unfounded, Sitzes said.
“We checked the (Rotary) Riverfront Trail and did not see anything that would suggest he had made it to shore,” Sitzes said. “The last people who saw him above the surface of the water said the last time they saw him he was still in the middle of the water.”
According to Thompson, the search teams from the highway patrol and the Washington Fire Department will be broadening their search area within the river chanel.
“It is possible that he could still be there, right there where he went under, or it is also entirely possible that he could have been sucked under and pulled down stream by the current,” Thompson said. On Wednesday evening, Washington Fire Department Chief Tim Frankenberg, who was on one of the search and rescue boats, reported back to those waiting on the shore that the water temperature was near 50-degrees Fahrenheit and that the current of the river was about six miles per hour. The man was last seen in water estimated to be about 18-feet deep, Sitzes said.
“That’s pretty cold,” Sitzes said. “Also, with the water levels being low the current around the dikes in the river is pretty strong and can be very treacherous.”
Assisting Washington Fire Department search and rescue teams with their search on Wednesday were personnel from the Boles Fire Protection District. Throughout the evening, four different boats were deployed into the river.
Rather than deploying dive teams, Thompson said the highway patrol will continue to utilize boats equipped with sonar technology during the duration of the search.
“Rivers are very dangerous for divers,” Thompson said. In addition to the teams searching by boat, first responders also used a number of drones that are equipped with infrared technology in hopes of locating the missing man.
“They did not detect anything,” Sitzes said of the drone search.