Aaron Duenke

Aaron Duenke.

 Contributed Photo.

Volunteers have scoured miles of shoreline, but as of Tuesday morning they have still not located Aaron Duenke, 34, the rural Washington man who was last spotted Dec. 27 cruising on a hunk of ice in the Missouri River near Washington.

Volunteers have searched both sides of the river around Labadie, which is near the pick-up location where Duenke was supposed to meet family members. His cell phone was last pinged near Boles Bend, which is east of Washington, but up river from his intended pick-up location, according to information shared by Duenke’s family members. 