Volunteers have scoured miles of shoreline, but as of Tuesday morning they have still not located Aaron Duenke, 34, the rural Washington man who was last spotted Dec. 27 cruising on a hunk of ice in the Missouri River near Washington.
Volunteers have searched both sides of the river around Labadie, which is near the pick-up location where Duenke was supposed to meet family members. His cell phone was last pinged near Boles Bend, which is east of Washington, but up river from his intended pick-up location, according to information shared by Duenke’s family members.
Volunteers have also searched eastward toward Howell Island, Chesterfield, Pelican Island and on to the confluence of the Missouri River with the Mississippi River, according to a graphic produced and maintained by the family.
The search efforts have included volunteers walking through brush, boating along various dikes, and using drones to try and find any sign of him or his belongings.
Also assisting in the search efforts has been the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Marine Division.
“We are still searching for him,” said Cpl. Logan Bolton, a highway patrol spokesperson. Bolton said that the Marine Division would continue to search the river periodically for Duenke.
“They will be back out tomorrow looking for him,” Bolton said.
Duenke was supposed to meet family members near Hinckley Bend, which is east of Washington, around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 27. It is believed that he entered the river at Dundee, which is a few miles west of Washington.
“When he did not show up at that point, the family became concerned and reported him as missing,” Jim Casey, Chief of the Boles Fire Protection District, told The Missourian. That call sparked a massive, hours-long search and rescue effort that saw crews from Monarch Fire Protection District, Wright City Fire Department and the Washington Fire Department using drones equipped with heat detecting technology to assist the search efforts.
A helicopter was also deployed to assist the search. The helicopter, which was equipped with heat detecting technology, searched the Missouri River from the Highway 47 bridge to the Highway 364 bridge, which is west of the Interstate 70 bridges at Earth City.
“They were unable to find any heat signature in that area,” Casey said last week.
A Facebook page has been created by Duenke’s family members and friends. On the page, “Aaron Duenke Search Efforts,” volunteers have been posting updates on the search efforts, areas where they have searched, and offered suggestions on other areas that could be searched.