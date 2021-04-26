About a year and a half after Scudder and Co. Coffee on Main opened its first location in Washington, the owners have started construction on a second.
The new coffee shop, located at 1901 E. Fifth St., will have cafe seating, expanded hours and two drive-thru windows, and will operate under the same name with the “same products, same service, same professionalism,” co-owner Jerry Scudder said.
Scudder bought the property, which formerly housed Wash Mo Snow Co., last spring to expand the coffee shop’s reach and to meet customer demand for a drive-thru, he said.
He and his wife and co-owner, Kim, expect to spend at least $400,000 on the new shop, including about $278,000 on construction of the new building. Unnerstall Construction Co. is the contractor on the project, which the Scudders are financing with personal savings and a loan from Bank of Washington.
They plan to hire 10 people to staff the new location.
The couple said they will know the opening date by the end of May and at that time offer a year of free coffee to anyone who accurately guesses the date.
Scudder and Co. sells certified organic coffee from local and national roasters, including Seek Coffee Roasting Co. in New Haven, Villa Ridge’s Reconstruction Coffee Roasters, St. Louis’ Mississippi Mud Coffee and Ugly Mug Coffee based in Tennessee.
Kim’s Candy Buffet will stay solely in the downtown location, but that could change if customers at the new location show interest, Scudder said.
Scudder and Co. Coffee on Main’s new location is part of a coffee shop boom in Washington, which now features The Washington Coffee Shop at 2 E. Fifth St., underGROUNDS Espresso Bar at 120 W. Front St., the Starbucks in Target at 1851 Vernaci Drive and three Exit 11 coffee shops: 1403 Jefferson, 1900 Phoenix Center Drive and 1351 Jefferson, Suite 120.
Scudder and Co. Coffee on Main’s new hours will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, with Sunday hours to be determined.
When asked if he plans to open any other coffee shops in the future,, Scudder smiled and answered, “possibly.”