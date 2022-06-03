In downtown Washington since 2019, Scudder & Co. Coffee is permanently closing its 201 Main St. location effective June 4.
Jerry Scudder, who owns Scudder & Co. Coffee with his wife Kim, said the high concentration of quality coffee shops in the downtown area contributed to the move. The Washington Coffee Shop, The Nest Cafe and Undergrounds Espresso Bar are all within six blocks of Scudder’s Main Street location. He said the business will focus on its second location at 1901 E. Fifth St., which has a drive-thru.
“We’re growing our brand here,” Scudder said. “And there are several good coffee shops in that area, in downtown.”
Tyler King, executive director of Downtown Washington Inc. said he was sad to see Scudder leave the district.
“I think it’s always nice to have a diverse mix of businesses, but it’s also, at the same time, good to have competition too,” King said. “I mean, I think all of our local coffee shops are all fantastic businesses and all great business people.”
Scudder said that revenue had increased since opening his second shop in April 2021 — though he declined to say by how much.
Even then, with inflation driving costs up, Scudder said the economics are not suited for keeping two locations open. Plus, with Starbucks opening in the Bank of Franklin County building on Rabbit Trail Drive, less than a mile away, he has plenty of competition to focus on at the new location. Exit 11 also has a drive-thru nearby.
“I’d say to anyone, locally, if anybody wants anything, they need to support locally-owned small businesses before they start pumping money into corporations,” Scudder said. “Because once small businesses are gone, they don’t come back. Corporations come and go.”
Aside from having to order different types of cups and straws, he said Scudder & Co. hasn’t had too many difficulties with supply chain issues, and the shop has continued to have a full staff of “amazing employees.”
Kim and Jerry Scudder also own Kim’s Candy Dish at 217 W. Main St. in Washington.
Built in 1866 and owned by David Grothaus, the Grothaus Building – which Scudder & Co. is vacating – has already drawn interest from a new business according to Scudder. Although, he did not say what type of business would be the next tenant, or when it would move in, Scudder said “It’s not anything that exists here yet.”
King declined to comment on the new business until plans were more concrete.