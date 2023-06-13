Laid to rest
Buy Now

15-year-old Brady Pinnell, left, takes a flag from Troop 409 Advancement Chair Brian Griffen to unfurl while Scoutmaster Mark Schmiemeier, far right, lowers a flag into the fire at the Scouts’ flag retirement ceremony on Monday evening. The Washington Troop 409 performs the ceremony twice a year.

 Missourian Photo/Antjea Wolff

Boy Scouts of America (Scouts BSA) Troop 409 in Washington retired over 125 flags at a ceremony Monday evening.

Members, leaders and family of Troop 409 assembled at the Washington First United Methodist Church to honor the retirement of American flags that were given to the Scouts over the last several months.