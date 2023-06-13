Boy Scouts of America (Scouts BSA) Troop 409 in Washington retired over 125 flags at a ceremony Monday evening.
Members, leaders and family of Troop 409 assembled at the Washington First United Methodist Church to honor the retirement of American flags that were given to the Scouts over the last several months.
Scoutmaster Mark Schmiemeier said a flag should be retired if it has become worn, tattered or a person feels it is no longer a fitting representation of the country.
“I think a lot of people don’t realize the appropriate way to dispose of a flag when it’s become tattered,” Schmiemeier said. “We’re trying to spread the word that it doesn’t go in the trash, it doesn’t go in the landfill. There are appropriate ways to handle them once they have outlived their life.”
Schmiemeier said he and his son recently were driving home from a Scout meeting when they saw a flag sticking out of a trash can. They stopped the car, retrieved the flag, folded it and took it home with them. It was one of the many flags properly retired on Monday.
During the ceremony, the Scouts unfurled each flag, refolded it in a different manner and placed it on a long metal pole that was then lowered into a fire pit.
“It means a lot to Scouts,” Schmiemeier said. “We spend a lot of time training on how to handle flags and respect the flags, like flag lowering and raising and flag ceremonies, and so it all kind of ties in with that. So that they understand how to respect it.”
Many of the retired flags came from schools in the area, the American Legion, VFW and the Bank of Washington, just to name a few, Schmiemeier said.
Assistant Senior Patrol Leader Nick Schmiemeier, 16, said a lot of people forget that the flag is a symbol for the country, rights and freedom.
“Having a moment to honor it and respect it properly is really beautiful to me, and I think a lot of people take the flag for granted,” Nick said.
The scouts hold the ceremony twice a year: once in June to coincide with Flag Day, and once in November for Veterans Day. The American Post 218 and VFW Post 2661 in Washington have collection boxes for the public to dispose of old or worn flags that can be retired during the Scouts’ ceremonies.