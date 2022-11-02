Kristi Posinski recieves a bag from Harvick Kleinheider
Kristi Posinski, left, receives a bag of food from Harvick Kleinheider, 15, Troop 462, as part of a bag line the scouts forms to expedite the process of unloading food items Nov. 20 at St. Francis Borgia Grade School.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

The Boy Scouts 38th Annual “Scouting for Food” drive will begin this Saturday, Nov. 12.

Several hundred scouts and volunteers will drop off bags to area homes. They will return the following Saturday, Nov. 19 to pick up the bags filled with donated items.