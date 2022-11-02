The Boy Scouts 38th Annual “Scouting for Food” drive will begin this Saturday, Nov. 12.
Several hundred scouts and volunteers will drop off bags to area homes. They will return the following Saturday, Nov. 19 to pick up the bags filled with donated items.
“Scouting for Food” was started in 1985 by the St. Louis Area Council. It has become the nation’s largest one-day food drive. For the past five years, the Scouts collected over 71,000 food items in the Osage District, which is Franklin, Crawford and Southern Warren counties, and around 19,000 from the Washington area. Approximately 63 million items have been collected in the St. Louis area since 1985.
“We’re looking to get around the same amount again this year,” said Ken Etter, senior district executive for Osage District Boy Scouts of America. “And all of the food items and any other donations that are collected will stay local. So, wherever the person makes a donation, it will stay in that community.”
Due to the current economic situation, pantries have been under increased pressure to keep pantry shelves stocked. The Osage district partners with about 20 food pantries throughout the district and various towns.
“From talking with the various (food pantries), (this drive) is extremely important,” said Etter. “Around this time of year, food pantries are running low on a lot of items. The holidays are coming up, and the need is even greater this year because, for a lot of these families, this will be their holiday meal.”
With the amount of food collected during the “Scouting for Food” drive, food pantries are able to make it through the season and into about March.
“Every donation made, we appreciate, and it helps a fellow neighbor out in our town and in our area,” said Etter.
Suggestions for donated items are stews, soups, meats, vegetables and fruits. No perishable, frozen or glass items. For more information, or other ways to donate, visit stlbsa.org.