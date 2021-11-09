After having to alter plans for last year’s iteration of the annual “Scouting for Food” drive, organizers are cautiously optimistic the event will come roaring back in 2021.
“There is no official goal this year. We are just hoping to get people back into the routine of giving to Scouting for Food and to remind them that the Boy Scouts of America are still here, doing this work,” said Ken Etter, senior district executive of the Osage District of the Greater St. Louis Area Council.
This year’s drive is set for Nov. 20, though Boy Scouts and adult volunteers will begin distributing bags to area homes on Nov. 13.
Scouts will return Nov. 20 to pick up bags of food. Donors are asked to put bags in visible sight or by the front door by 9 a.m. If donated items are not picked up by 1 p.m., donors are asked to drop them off at the Second Street entrance to St. Francis Borgia Grade School’s cafeteria. Donors can also call the cafeteria at 636-239-6701, ext. 1281, to arrange a pickup.
“One of my favorite parts of this whole experience is to see our Scouts, especially our younger kids who had fun collecting the individual bags from homes, coming into the cafeteria to see the donations all put together,” Etter said. “You just see it in their eyes — it is like they are seeing the multiplication of loaves and fishes for themselves. They begin to realize just how, together, we can make a difference.”
Last year’s collection was down compared with previous years. For example, in 2019, participants collected more than 65,000 canned items from homes in Franklin and Crawford counties. Homes in southern Warren County that are in the Washington School District also contribute to the canned food drive. Approximately 75 percent of those canned items came from homes in Franklin County, with 25 percent coming from the two other counties.
Etter said officials would love to once again see between 60,000 and 65,000 cans collected during this year’s drive.
Since the program began in 1985, Scouting for Food has grown to become the nation’s largest one-day food drive with more than 60 million items collected during the drives, according to officials with the Boy Scouts organization.
In Washington, more than 500,000 items have been collected and donated to Washington food pantries since 1985.
“One hundred percent of everything that is donated locally stays local. It stays in Franklin County,” Etter said. The food collected during Scouting for Food is taken to Washington-area pantries.
Organizers say some of the best items to donate are soups, stews, canned meats, vegetables and fruits. Donors are encouraged not to donate anything perishable or frozen or any items packaged in glass jars.
Etter said he hopes the 500-plus participating Scouts and 200 adult volunteers enjoy their experiences, but he hopes they also gain a new perspective about their community and the importance of having a “generous and charitable heart.”
Etter said the annual food drive is also a reminder of the power of community.
“People may think that the one or two canned good items they donate may not mean much, but the amount of what is given is not as important as what is given,” Etter said. “That one or two canned good item may be the only thing that someone in our community eats that day. Donation of just a couple of canned goods means that somewhere out in our community, a child, an adult or a senior citizen will have a little more in their stomachs, which is something we can all support.”